Lady Cougars down Somerset in 5-set thriller

In their second straight cross-town rival match in three days, the Somerset Christian School volleyball team came away with a hard-fought 3-2 (25-23, 22-25, 25-21, 23-25, 15-8) win over Somerset High School on Friday at the Cougars Den.
Paced by their super sophomore outside hitter Addison Cunnagin, who had a game-high 36 kills, the Lady Cougars picked up their second straight win over the Lady Jumpers this season. The Lady Cougars downed Somerset in three sets earlier in the season in the 12th Region All "A" Tournament, but the Lady Jumpers fought the homestanding Lady Cougars on every point on Friday night.
Up two sets to one, the Lady Cougars looked poised to take the match in four sets as they led 22-19 in the fourth. However, three kills and a block by Somerset senior Bethanie Hampton paced the Lady Jumpers to a 6 to 1 run to close out the fourth set (25-23), and even up the match.
In the 15-point tiebreaker set, Somerset Christian took an early 6-3 lead off a kill by freshman Olivia Murrer, and blocks by junior Adyson Miller and senior Alex Cunningham. Leading 10-7, Somerset Christian closed out the final set on a 6 to 1 run off three kills by Cunnagin and one each from senior Cassie York and Murrer.
The prior three sets were seesaw battles, as neither team could seem to pull away from the other.
In the opening set, the Lady Cougars roared out to a 7-3 lead off four kills by Cunnagin. Somerset Christian held a slight 10-9 lead before Somerset reeled off six straight points to go up 15-10. Blocks by sophomore Emily Ford and senior Abby Ford, a kill by Areli Vela-Alvarez, and a serving ace by senior Addison Langford led to the Lady Jumpers' 6-0 run. Somerset built a 18-12 lead, but the Lady Cougers' responded with a 12 to 3 run to get the first game to 23-20. Three kills by Murrer, aces by Cunnagin and eighth-grader Elisabeth Scott, and kills by Cunnagin and Cunningham led the charge for the Lady Cougars' run down the stretch of the first set.
Somerset battled back to win the second set. Three kills by Abby Ford got the Lady Jumpers off to a 8-2 lead early on. Somerset held a slight 20-19 lead, but a pair of kills each by Vela-Alvarez and Hampton led to the Lady Jumpers' 25-22 win of the second set.
Four kills by Cunnagin and two kills by Murrer paced the Lady Cougars to an early 9-6 lead in the third. A block by senior McKayla Waters, an ace by Langford, and kills by Emily Ford and Vela-Alvarez helped the Lady Jumpers take over the lead at 12-10. Four kills by Cunnagin gave the Lady Cougars a 19-15 lead. Two kills by Vela-Alvarez and one by Emily Ford pulled Somerset within a point at 22-21. However, Cunnagin slammed two kills to close out the third set at 25-21 in favor of Somerset Christian.
After Cunnagin's match-high 36 kills, Olivia Murrer had 11 kills, Alex Cunningham had four kills and Adyson Miller had three kills. Cunnagin, Cunningham and Miller each had two blocks. Cunnagin and Elisabeth Scott had two aces each.
For Somerset, McKayla Waters had 10 kills. Bethanie Hampton, Vela-Alvarez and Abby Ford had eight kills each. Emily Ford had six kills and junior Lain Prather had five kills. Waters had three blocks and Addison Langford had two blocks.
Somerset Christian (14-9) and Somerset (7-11) will both play in the First Priority Lady Colonel Volleyball Classic this weekend.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
