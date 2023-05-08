The Somerset Christian Lady Cougars softball team is having a good stretch of games. Winning five of their last six contests and three in a row. The Lady Cougars were ready to compete against the Williamsburg Lady Jackets on Monday evening. Somerset Christian honored two seniors tonight before the game, those being Emily Ping and Kristen Edwards. Good luck to these two young ladies.
The game started with Reagan Childers on the pitcher’s mound. Childers was able to strike out nine batters in a complete game effort as the Cougars won in six innings of play 11-1.
In the first inning, Makenzie Rice got a piece of a Childers’ pitch for a single. Rice stole two bases. Keely Bisschop walked to first, then added another stolen base for the Lady Jackets. Allie Wilson also walked to load the bases. Childers went back to work striking out her last two batters, Manhallen and Barman to end the Cougar defense. Somerset Christian was ready for their offensive side of the first as Kristen Edwards, Reagan Childers and Caroline Mounce were walked to load the bases. Lydia Fisher stepped to the plate hitting a double for her first RBI of the night. Caroline Mounce was tagged out at second base. Fisher was also out at second base after she went away from second and was tagged out. Childers stole home before Elisabeth Scott was walked. Destiny Napier hit to pitcher Manhallen and was thrown out at first base as the Lady Cougars were retired, up 2-0 to end the first inning of action.
Reagan Childers continued her time on the mound striking out two in Gracie Strunk and Erika Glanton. Lady Jacket pitcher Kyli Manhallen threw three strike outs to completely wipe out the home half of the second inning.
The third inning started with Rice in the batter’s box she hit to Lady Cougar third baseman Caroline Mounce and she threw to first base for the out. Moses hit a pop fly to Childers for the out. Bisschop hit to the Cougar shortstop and made it safely to first base. Wilson was struck out to end the Jacket offense.
In the bottom of the third inning, the Cougar offense was on fire. Fisher hit an RBI double bringing home Childers and Mounce and Davis hit a single to grab another two RBI. Emily Ping took a pitch to her leg to get on first base. Selah Scicchitano hit into the air and it was dropped for a single. Edwards was back in the batter’s box and hit a single for an RBI. Childers ended the offense after she hit a pop fly. The Lady Cougars led 7-0 as the third inning came to a close.
Manhallen stole home plate for the sole Jacket run in the top of the fourth inning to make it 7-1 Lady Cougars. Lydia Fisher was able to hit a triple in the bottom of the frame bringing home Mounce. The fourth inning ended with Somerset Christian on top 9-1 and threatening to win via the run rule.
The Cougar defense was ready in the top of the fifth, led off by another Childers strikeout. Moses hit a pop fly for the out. Bisschop hit a single to third base. Bisschop attempted to steal second but catcher Edwards threw to shortstop Fisher for the force out ending the Jackets’ half inning.
The fifth and final inning started with Edwards at the plate and she found a hole in center field for a triple. Childers hit a single to right left field. Emily Estep was brought in to run bases for Childers. Lydia Fisher was intentionally walked. Edwards ran home and the game was over, as the Lady Cougars took home their fourth straight victory by a score of 11-1.
Fisher led the Cougars with four RBI’s, while Davis added two and Edwards, Childers and Mounce had one apiece.
The Lady Cougars are gaining momentum to end the season and their record sits at 9-11. Next up for Somerset Christian will be a trip north to Danville on Tuesday for a doubleheader. The Cougars will have a game at 6 p.m. and will play again at 8 p.m.
