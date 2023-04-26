The Somerset Christian Lady Cougars were looking for a series split when they hosted the Wayne County Lady Cards and were also looking to avoid a 0-6 record in district play this season. The Cougars fought valiantly but still couldn't keep up with their opponents, falling 15-5 in five innings of action.
Somerset Christian was led by two RBI's from Lydia Fisher, as well as an RBI apiece from Destiny Napier, Sophia Barnett and Elisabeth Scott. Reagan Childers struck out four batters in her time on the mound.
The Lady Cougars fall to 4-10 for the season and will be the number four seed in the 48th District Tournament. They will next be in action over the weekend as they participate in the KCAC Tournament. They will play the Christian Fellowship Lady Eagles on Saturday at 9 a.m.
