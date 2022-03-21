Lady Cougars earn first-ever KHSAA softball win

The Somerset Christian School girls softball team not only won their season opener last week, but they recorded an historic first-ever KHSAA softball victory. Since joining the Kentucky High School Athletic Association two years ago, albeit the 2020 season was cancelled due to the COVID pandemic, the Lady Cougars had failed to defeat a KHSAA opponent in their new and more competitive league.
On Friday, the Lady Cougars romped Williamsburg in a convincing 17-2 victory.
Somerset Christian eighth-grader Abi Whitescarver led the way offensively for the Lady Cougars with three hits, five runs scored and three runs batted in. Sophomore Lydia Fisher had two hits, three runs batted in and two runs scored. Aliyah Edens had two hits, scored three runs and drove in a run.
Kristen Edwards had a hit, scored three runs and drove in a run. Emily Estep had a hit and drove in a run. Reagan Childers had a hit and Caroline Mounce scored a run. Jolee Woods scored two runs, and Childers picked up the historic win on the mound.
Somerset Christian (1-0) hosts Danville on Monday and travels to McCreary Central on Tuesday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.