It was a rowdy crowd Tuesday night at the Cougar Den as Somerset Christian hosted a tough Mercer County team. The Lady Cougars are coming off a great outing at the All “A” State tournament, winning four of their six games there, as well as a win over Casey County on Monday night.
This was a close game throughout, with two of the top teams in a stacked 12th Region trying to prove who the better team was on this night. It would be the Lady Titans who prevailed at the end of the game however, as the Lady Cougars would fall by a score of 3-2 (25-12, 19-25, 25-22, 22-25, 12-15).
Somerset Christian would start the first set firing on all cylinders, jumping out to an 18-2 lead in almost a blink of an eye. They were led early by a kill from senior Adyson Miller, as well as nine kills from junior Addison Cunnagin.
Mercer would try their best to close the gap, as kills from senior Jai Maria Piazza, freshman Ralasia Piazza, and senior Kallise Gammon would let the Titans back into the game as they trailed 23-12. However, another kill from Cunnagin and the set-winning ace from seventh grader Selah Scicchitano would give the first set to the home team by a score of 25-12.
The second set would be a whole different story, as the two teams would battle throughout. The Cougars would be in front about halfway through the set leading 13-10, following kills from Cunnagin, freshman Olivia Atwood, and eighth grader Catherine Hardy, as well as two straight aces from Atwood.
It would be tight throughout the latter stages of the set as well, as the Titans fought back to take a 20-19 lead over Somerset Christian. A quick 5-0 run from Mercer County would give them the 25-19 second set victory though, as late kills from freshmen Emerson Six and Teigh Yeast, an ace from Gammon, and the set-winning kill from Ralasia Piazza would carry them through.
Once again, the third set would be close between the two talented teams. The Cougars would have the early advantage again, going up 15-10 halfway through the set. Early kills came from Hardy, Cunnagin, and freshman Sophia Barnett, as well as a block from Atwood.
The Titans would keep it close, trailing only by two points at 24-22, with Somerset Christian on set point. An untimely error by the Mercer County side would hand the third set to the Cougars by a score of 25-22, with the home team only one set away from claiming victory.
An even closer fourth set between the two teams would be on the way, as halfway through the set, the Lady Cougars would be clinging onto a 15-14 lead, following five kills from Cunnagin, as well as kills from junior Olivia Murrer, Sophia Barnett, and Childers, with Childers also picking up an ace.
The two teams would trade points over the next few serves, with the Titans leading 22-21 late in the fourth set. Jai Maria Piazza caught fire late, getting three kills in the span of four serves. An error from Somerset Christian would eventually hand the set to Mercer by a score of 25-22, and this game would require the fifth and tiebreaker set to decide it.
Mercer County would come out focused over the course of the fifth and final set, never really letting the Cougars into the groove of things. Cunnagin would try her best to keep Somerset Christian in the game here, totaling six (four straight kills), but the Cougars would eventually fall in an absolute classic by a score of 15-12 in the final set. Mercer would have late game kills from Ralasia Piazza, Six, and Yeast, as well as a block from senior Madisynn Griffin and an ace from senior Taylor Murphy. Jai Maria Piazza would once again lead her team in the set with six kills, including the final three kills of the game for the Titans.
Somerset Christian falls to 15-5 with the loss, and will next be in action on Saturday as they travel to compete in the “Fest at the Nest” hosted by Metcalfe County. They will play Franklin County at 8 a.m., LaRue County at 9:30 a.m., Montgomery County at 10:15 a.m., Clinton County at 11:45 a.m., and John Hardin at 1:15 p.m.
