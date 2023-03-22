The Somerset Christian Lady Cougars began their 2023 schedule on Tuesday evening, welcoming in the Adair County Lady Indians. Despite a solid effort on the mound by Reagan Childers, the Cougars ultimately fell 5-3 to a strong Adair County squad.
The Cougars’ starting pitcher, Childers, had a very solid showing in her first action of the season, as she struck out 15 of the batters that she faced, walking four and allowing five runs, with three of those being earned runs. She also only allowed four hits from the Indians. Kristen Edwards, Childers and Lydia Fisher all got hits in the contest, with Fisher recording the sole RBI for Somerset Christian on a triple.
Somerset Christian begins their campaign at 0-1 and the Cougars will be in action again on Friday as they host the Lady Rebels of Casey County. That game is scheduled for a 6 p.m. first pitch.
