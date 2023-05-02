Tuesday night, the Somerset Christian Lady Cougars Softball team hosted the Lincoln County Lady Patriots. The Cougars were coming off a 15-0 win over Redbird the night before and were hoping to extend their win streak to two games. The Cougars fought hard but ultimately went down in defeat to Lincoln County 20-9.
The game started with Lady Cougar pitcher Reagan Childers on the mound. Childers struck out 12 batters over the course of the ball game while walking three.
The top of the first inning started fast for the Lincoln County offense, as Emily Jefferies hit a home run for two RBI and gave the Lady Patriots an early lead. Emmie Releford hit a double to left field advancing Madison Cassidy who made her way to base by walk. Emma Foster stepped to the plate for a double bringing home two runners. Shelby Smith was hit by a pitch. The Cougar defense ended with two Childers strikeouts, but the Patriots already had a 4-0 lead.
The home half of the first inning started with a line drive to Lincoln shortstop McKenzie Shelton, with the batter being thrown out at first base. Childers hit a single to left field for the lone Somerset Christian hit in the frame.
Somerset Christian again allowed more runs in the top of the second inning. The Patriots earned three RBI this inning to put themselves up 7-0. Childers struck out three more batters. Jefferies hit another home run during her at bat. The Patriots walked three batters and then changed pitchers. The Lincoln pitcher struck out two batters. Kristen Edwards got a hit to third base and the runner from second was tagged out.
The third inning started with a home run from Releford over left center, marking the third of the game for Lincoln County. Mercedes Hensley hit a double. Emma Foster hit a single to shortstop and was thrown out at first base. Shelby Smith hit a single to right field. Macey Rice was struck out by Childers. Gracie Gay hit a single over second base. Shelton hit Childers and was safe at first. Jefferies hit a single for an RBI. Cassidy was the last batter but the Patriots had already built a massive lead.
The third inning looked like the last inning with the Cougars trailing 14-0. The Cougars, however, earned nine runs during their offensive stance to make a significant dent into the Lincoln County lead. Elisabeth Scott earned one RBI. Kristen Edwards earned two RBI. Caroline Mounce earned three RBI. Childers earned two RBI. Lydia Fisher stole home for the ninth run as Somerset Christian now trailed by just five runs.
The Cougars put on an impressive defensive stance for the rest of the game but were unable to overcome the Patriots, as Lincoln County ended up winning the ball game by a score of 20-9. Somerset Christian falls to 5-11 for the season and the Lady Cougars will next be in action on Thursday as they travel to Burgin. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.
