Monday night, the Somerset Christian Lady Cougars welcomed the Lady Cards of Wayne County. The last time these two teams met the Cougars won three sets to one. Tonight, the Cougars celebrated the senior night for two of their seniors, Sierra Barnett and Adyson Miller. Both have had impressive careers at Somerset Christian School.
Somerset Christian’s 7th grader Catherine Hardy had several amazing kills in the first set, but the set would go to Wayne County. 25-16.
The second set the Cougars went to work, with some amazing digs by libero Reagan Childers. The front-line combo of Senior Adyson Miller and freshman Olivia Atwood would be unstoppable the second set. The Cougars would come out with the win 25-17.
The last two sets would go to Wayne County. The third was a battle with a final score of 25-23 Wayne County. The fourth and final set had a score of 25-19 with Wayne County winning that one as well.
Impressive play for both teams and should make for an interesting District matchup in the coming weeks.
Somerset Christian, now 21-8, will travel down the road to Southwestern High School next on Monday for their last game of the season, with the game scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
