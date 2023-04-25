On their longest winning streak of the season at three games, the Somerset Christian Lady Cougars were back in action on the road on Monday, taking on district opponent Wayne County and hoping for their first district win of the season. However, the Cougars will have to wait for that first win as they were defeated by the Lady Cards by a score of 16-6 in six innings.
Somerset Christian was led by two RBI's from Lydia Fisher, as well as an RBI apiece from Caroline Mounce and Elisabeth Scott. Reagan Childers pitched the entire game and struck out nine, while having three hits on the offensive end.
Somerset Christian falls to 4-9 for the season and they will host Wayne County on Tuesday evening, looking to avoid going 0-6 in district play this season.
