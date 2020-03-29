The Somerset Christian School softball team is hoping all their hard work will pay off if they are able to have a season this spring. At this point nothing is for certain, but the Lady Cougars are prepared if the season is resumed.
"We are really hoping we have a season," stated Somerset Christian softball coach Alan Fisher. "The team has been working hard and really looking forward to getting on the field. We had a great turnout of players this season, so we've got the numbers to continue to build our program. It's a young team with no returning seniors or juniors. However, this group will have the ability to grow this program together moving forward."
One of the Lady Cougars' biggest challenges this season is trying to replace their senior class from last season of Aubrey Cupp, Alyssa Madonis, Cat Smith, and Morgan Daniels. They all started multiple seasons and were leaders of the Somerset Christian softball team. The Lady Cougars will have to replace their starting pitcher, and catcher, and try to replace their bats in the lineup.
However, the Lady Cougars have plenty of young talent waiting in the wings, ready to step up.
"We have a young team overall but we are returning several talented players who have the opportunity to lead," Fisher stated. "We have three players who played a lot of softball for us last season. Jalena Blanton and Kristen Edwards will handle our key positions of pitcher and catcher. Jalena has really improved her velocity and we expect big things from her on the mound and at the plate. Kristen has been fun to watch as a catcher. She's very athletic and will do a great job."
"Aliyah Edens was our starting center fielder last year and were bringing her in to play shortstop this season," Fisher explained. "She's quick and will serve as our lead-off hitter as well. We have several players who put a lot of work in last season and now his their time to shine. Lydia Fisher, Lauren Daniels, and Maddie Merrick are all taking over key positions for us."
"We have a large group of new players who are getting better every day," Fisher added. "They are an athletic group so we expect them to really improve throughout the season. Chloe Gray and Holly Roberts are really working to be in the line-up on game days. We have some young girls that have us excited about the future of the program."
Last season was a good season for the Lady Cougars, with several key moments.
"I feel like we've turned the corner with the program and develop a winning culture," Fisher said. "We strive to honor God with our attitude and effort. We had a winning season and mercy ruled the KCAA Champions when we played them. We were at the top of our league in most offensive categories last season. Our girls took the field thinking that we could and should win, which is a big step for us. Developing consistent pitching is our next step."
Veteran Lady Cougars softball coach Alan Fisher has seen tremendous progress in the softball program over the years, and he hopes the Lady Cougars will be able to continue their journey this spring.
"I have had the opportunity to coach here for several years now and see the progress that the program has made," Fisher stated. "The thing I feel the best about is having 18 girls playing softball. That's a huge blessing for our school. I know we have a lot of work to do, but we have the athletes to build upon. We have nine new players so our challenge is to get them coached up to contribute quickly."
"I love this team. Their attitude is great and I look forward to practice every day," Fisher exclaimed. "We need to get the new players in a position to succeed in the field and at the plate. If we do that, and our pitchers continue to put the work in, I think we will be competitive."
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
