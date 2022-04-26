Lady Cougars middle school volleyball goes undefeated

Submitted Photo

For the first time in program history, the Somerset Christian School Lady Cougars Middle School Volleyball A team completed their season undefeated. They finished 18-0 on the season after facing fierce competition throughout the county and region. This team is coached by LaDawna Tucker, and assisted by Emily Grippe and Noble Cunningham. Team members are , from left, Rae Sobieck, Charleston Girdler, Reagan Childers, Callie Davis, Sydney Beshears, Selah Scicchatano, Aly Cate Idlewine, Michaela Edwards, Catherine Hardy, Caroline Mounce, Elise Meggs, and Sophia Barnett. Not pictured was Jolee Woods.