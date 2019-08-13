Lady Cougars open season with win over Oak Ridge

The Somerset Christian Lady Cougars volleyball team opened up their 2019 season at the Cougar Den on Saturday with a straight-set win over Oak Ridge. The Lady Cougars downed Oak Ridge 25-8, 25-13.
The Lady Cougars were led offensively by Annalise Scott, who had 7 kills, four aces and four digs. Newcomer Camryn Wells had 6 kills, five aces and a dig.
Sierra Barnett had 3 kills, two aces and three digs. Alex Cunningham had 3 kills and three aces, and Addison Cunnagin had 3 kills. Cassie York had 3 kills, two aces, two digs, and 17 assists. Sophia Barnett had one ace and two assists.
Somerset Christian libero Emily Gripe had 4 kills and 25 digs.
The Somerset Christian volleyball team will travel to Lexington this weekend to play in the Clash of the Titans
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
