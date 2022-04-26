Lady Cougars rally to down Wayne County 

Back-to-back homers by Somerset Christian School softball players Abi Whitescarver and Aliyah Edens not only secured the Lady Cougars 10-6 win over Wayne County High School, but the two over-the-fence shots to left field made school history on Tuesday night.
Somerset Christian eighth-grader Whitescaver became the first Lady Cougars softball players to ever hit an out-of-the-park homer, while Edens - a senior - became the second player in program history to knock one out of the park.
Up to that point in the bottom of the sixth inning, the Lady Cougars held a slim 6-5 lead. Kristen Edwards doubled to center field to score Destiny Napier. Then, Whitescaver sent the ball sailing over the left field fence for a two-homer to score Edwards. Edens, who was the very next batter, hit her solo homer to the same location over the left field fence. Somerset Christian's four-run sixth inning gave them a comfortable 10-5 lead going into the Lady Cardinals last at bats.
Wayne County was able to plate one run in the top of the seventh frame when Kenzie Upchurch singled to left field to score Caitlyn Lair - who got on base with a lead-off triple. However, Somerset Christian seventh-grader pitcher Reagan Childers retired the next three Wayne County batters for the win.
Up until Whitescarver and Edens' history-making dingers, the game was a neck-and-neck battle.
Wayne County got on the scoreboard first with a run scored in the top of the first inning when Upchurch got on base on a infield error to plate Malainey Dobbs.
The Lady Cougars scored two runs in the home half of the second inning to go up 2-1. Jolee Woods singled to left field to score Emily Estep. Mia Dobbertin grounded out to drive home Childers.
Somerset Christian tacked on another run in the bottom of the third frame when Estep singled to left field to score Edens.
Wayne County scored three runs in the top of the fourth inning to go up 4-3. Jasmine Speidel doubled to the left center gap to score Cami Debord. Dobbs hit a two-RBI double to the left field fence to score Speidel and Karis Salyers.
Somerset Christian scored a run in the home half of the fourth inning to tie the game at 4-4. Edwards singled to the left side of the infield to score Dobbertin.
Wane County scored a run in the top of the fifth to go ahead 5-4. Upchurch scored on a wild pitch after advancing to third base after being walked.
But Wayne County's lead didn't last long, as the Lady Cougars countered with two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to go up 6-5. Edens led off the inning on a walk and then stole second and third bases. Lydia Fisher singled to centerfield to score Edens. Fisher got to third base after two Wayne County fielding errors. Estep grounded out to the shortstop to score Fisher.
In the top of the sixth inning, Somerset Christian defense flexed their muscle to secure their one-run lead at the time. Wayne County's Upchurch reached base on a Lady Cougars' fielding error. As the errant ball worked its way down the right field foul-line fence, Upchurch rounded the bases and headed towards home plate. But Somerset Christian catcher Kristen Edwards made the play at the plate for the third out of the inning.
Fresh off her perfect game pitching performance from Saturday, Reagan Childers threw a solid game to pick up the win in the pitcher's circle. In seven innings of work, Childers threw nine strikeouts.
For Somerset Christian, Whitescaver had two hits, drove in two runs, and scored a run. Edwards had two hits, drove in two runs, and scored a run. Fisher had two hits, and scored a run. Estep had a hit, drove in two runs, and scored a run. Edens had a hit, scored three runs and drove in a run.
For Wayne County, Dobbs had two hits, drove in two runs, and scored a run. Upchurch had two hits, scored a run, and drove in a run. Speidel had two hits, scored a run, and drove in a run.
Wayne County (7-7) and Somerset Christian (6-4) will play each other again on Thursday at Monticello.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
