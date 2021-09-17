Lady Cougars roll over Pulaski County

The Somerset Christian Lady Cougars hosted cross town rival Pulaski County on Thursday night. A game that truly meant a lot to the Cougars, as they were honoring three of their seniors on the night - Alex Cunningham, Emily Grippe, and Cassie York.
However, on this particular night, it would be a sophomore, Addison Cunnagin, who truly dominated the floor with a brilliant 24-kill performance, that led the Lady Cougars to a 3-1 victory over the Lady Maroons (25-16, 25-21,17-25, 25-21).
The crowd was fired up heading into the first set of the night, as both Pulaski and the homestanding Cougars had a decently sized student section for the game. The game got started with a kill from Pulaski's Halle Mayfield to make it 1-0 for the Maroons. It was a close set for the two teams throughout the beginning and middle of the set, as the score was 15-10 halfway through the set.
Pulaski's Cali Eastham led the way early for the Maroons with 3 kills, and Cunnagin showed the beginning stages of her superb night with 7 kills early - including four in a row. The Maroons would really not get close here in the first set however, as the score was 24-16 late with Cunnagin contributing another kill, as well as a kill for Cunningham, and 3 aces for York. An error on the next volley from Pulaski would give set 1 to the Lady Cougars 25-16.
The second set proved to be a much more close battle, however. The two teams were trading points back in forth early, as the Lady Cougars (led by 3 kills from Cunningham, 2 kills from Cunnagin, and an ace from York) trailed the Lady Maroons (led by 4 kills from Eastham and 2 kills and an ace from Maggie Holt) 14-15.
Holt, herself, was able to get 3 of the next 4 points via kills to make it 18-15 in favor of the Lady Maroons. Following two straight kills and a block from Cunnagin, the score was tied 20-20 in the set, however, Cunnagin and mental errors then began to rock the Lady Maroons, as 5 of the next 6 points went to the Cougars (3 hits out of bounds by Pulaski, and 2 kills from Cunnagin, including the set winner), and thus, set 2 went to Somerset Christian by a score of 25-21.
The thirrd set looked early as if it would be more of the same, as the score was tied 13-13 towards the middle of the set. Early highlights included more kills from both Cunnagin (2) and Cunningham (2), and an extremely good team effort from Pulaski (2 kills from Eastham, a kill from Seanna Mullins, a kill from Peyton Putteet, a kill from Holt, an ace from Abigail Clevenger, and 2 kills from Morgan Keith, including 1 off of an insane dig attempt). However, Pulaski would then go on a huge run that included many mental errors from Somerset Christian (a 12-4 run to be exact), to claim the 3rd set 25-17 (2 aces from Mayfield and a kill/ace back-to-back combo from Holt to seal the set 3 win).
In the fourth set, it again seemed like a back and forth battle between 2 equally talented teams, as the Cougars and Maroons traded points basically back and forth until the score was 17-17 in the later stages of the set. Highlights here included again, good all around team effort from the Maroons (5 kills from Eastham, 2 kills and a block from Putteet, a kill from Mayfield, a kill from Holt, a kill from Abigail Vacca, and an ace from Ellen Cherry), and the continued dominance by both Cunnagin (7 kills, 2 blocks) and Cunningham (3 kills), as well as a kill from Adyson Miller.
Pulaski would then take a 21-20 lead off of kills from Holt and Eastham, and an ace from Clevenger. However, the Lady Cougars would then storm back with the next 5 points (a kill a piece from Cunningham and Olivia Atwood - an 8th grader who was ecstatic to score the kill in an extremely close game), and finally, and how fitting this was on senior night, York hit yet another ace to hand the 4th set and the game to Somerset Christian 25-21, and let me tell you, the gym exploded for her after the ace was officially scored!
The Lady Cougars move to 12-5 on the year, and return to action in the All "A" State Tournament hosted by Eastern Kentucky University this weekend. The Lady Maroons fall to 5-11 on the season, and will return to action Tuesday, Sept. 21, as they welcome in a cross town rival in the Lady Jumpers of Somerset.
