After a tough 3-0 victory over Clinton County to open their season, the Somerset Christian Lady Cougars were back in action at home on Monday evening against Garrard County. Although the Cougars may be thinking slightly ahead to Tuesday’s district game against Southwestern, they were still locked in for this one, eventually sweeping the Lady Lions 3-0 (25-19, 25-14, 25-11).
The size of Somerset Christian was giving Garrard County all kinds of problems throughout the duration of the game, with it starting early in the first set as the Cougars led 8-4. Multiple aces were hit during the early part of the set by the Cougars, including two by junior Lydia Fisher.
The two teams couldn’t get a clear advantage over the other throughout the middle of the first set, as they were close at 17-16. The Lady Lions had an impressive stretch of play here from senior Emily Gettler with three aces and a kill. However, Somerset Christian would then take over with an 8-3 run to take the first set 25-19, being led by two kills from junior Addison Cunnagin and a block from 8th-grader Catherine Hardy and senior Adyson Miller.
Tied early in the 2nd set at 9-9, it was clear Cunnagin was starting to get the momentum going her way, as she had three kills early, along with freshman Sophia Barnett grabbing two kills of her own. The Lady Cougars would capitalize on this momentum with a 12-2 run to lead the set 21-11 late, with Cunnagin scoring six more kills, along with an ace from Barnett and two kills plus an ace from Fisher.
The Cougars would close out the 2nd set with four straight kills to claim the set win 25-14. Cunnagin would add two more kills at the end, with freshman Olivia Atwood scoring her first kill and Barnett scoring the set-clinching kill.
The third set was all Lady Cougars, as they raced out to a 12-4 lead quickly. Once again Somerset Christian would be led early by stellar play from Barnett, who had an ace and a kill, and Cunnagin, who would add three kills and three aces.
Garrard County would get as close as 16-8 in the middle of the set, before the Lady Cougars would claim the set, and thus the victory, 25-11 by using another run of 9-3. Miller would add a kill and Fisher would hit another ace, but the end of this game was once again dominated by Cunnagin, as she produced six more kills to close out the game, including four straight.
The Lady Cougars were led in kills by Cunnagin who had a total of 23 kills throughout the 3 sets. Somerset Christian will be back in action at home on Tuesday, as they welcome in district and cross-town foe Southwestern at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.