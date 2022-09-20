After a successful run in the All "A" State Tournament over the weekend, the Somerset Christian Lady Cougars were back in action on Monday at home against Casey County. The Cougars would be able to take the victory 2-0 over the Lady Rebels (25-5, 25-7).
They were led in kills by eighth grader Reagan Childers who had eight during the game. They were also led by 17 assists from freshman Olivia Atwood, four digs by seventh grader Selah Scicchitano, and three aces by both junior Addison Cunnagin and senior Adyson Miller.
