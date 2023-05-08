After winning two of their last three games, the Somerset Christian Lady Cougars were playing some of their best softball this season heading into the final week of the regular season. They continued this over the weekend, winning both of their games.
In their game on Friday against Model, the Lady Cougars battled with their opponents and eventually came out with a 6-4 victory. Somerset Christian was led by two RBI's apiece from Reagan Childers and Emily Estep, as well as a single RBI from Lydia Fisher. Childers threw a complete game on the mound, allowing four runs.
The Cougars completely shut down their opponents on Saturday, the Cumberland Christian Home Educators, winning 10-0 in six innings of play. Fisher had three RBI's in the ball game, Childers added two and Presley Davis added another one. Childers threw a perfect game on the mound, allowing no hits and walking no batters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.