Lady Cougars volleyball wins season opener

LANCASTER - The Somerset Christian School volleyball team opened their season on Monday with straight set 3-0 (25-13, 25-13, 25-11) victory over Garrard County High School.
Lady Cougars sophomore Addison Cunnagin had 17 kills, eight digs and four serving aces. Freshman Olivia Murrer had nine kills and two digs.
Eighth-grader Olivia Atwood had 40 assists, three kills, four blocks, four assists, seven digs and three serving aces. Senior Emily Grippe had 20 digs, a kill, two assists, and one serving ace.
Junior Adyson Miller had four kills, four blocks, and a dig.
Somerset Christian (1-2) will host Foundation Christian Academy on Friday, Aug. 20 at the Cougar Den.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
