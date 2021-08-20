Lady Cougars volleyball wins season opener

STEVE CORNELIUS | CJ

Somerset Christina School senior Alex Cunningham Goes up for the block, as freshman Olivia Murrer looks on in the background. The Lady Cougars downed Garrard County High School 3-0 on Monday.

LANCASTER - The Somerset Christian School volleyball team opened their season on Monday with straight set 3-0 (25-13, 25-13, 25-11) victory over Garrard County High School.

Lady Cougars sophomore Addison Cunnagin had 17 kills, eight digs and four serving aces. Freshman Olivia Murrer had nine kills and two digs.

Eighth-grader Olivia Atwood had 40 assists, three kills, four blocks, four assists, seven digs and three serving aces. Senior Emily Grippe had 20 digs, a kill, two assists, and one serving ace.

Junior Adyson Miller had four kills, four blocks, and a dig.

Somerset Christian (1-2) will host Foundation Christian Academy on Friday, Aug. 20 at the Cougar Den.

STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.

