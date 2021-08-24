Lady Cougars win in five sets

You would be hard pressed to find two more evenly matched volleyball teams than Somerset Christian School and Wayne County High School. On Monday night at the Cougars Den, the two teams battled it out tooth-and-nail in a five-set nailbiter. In the end, the Lady Cougars survived with the 3-2 (25-16, 15-25, 23-25, 25-21,17-15) win.
After falling behind 2-1 in the match, the Lady Cougars had to fight back to win the last two sets.
In the fourth set, the homestanding Lady Cougars led 16-10 in the late goings, but two kills by Wayne County senior Mallory Campbell and a kill by junior Addy Rice closed the Somerset Christian lead to 16-13. Sophomore Addison Cunnagin scored on a kill to up Somerset Christian's lead to 21-18. Scores by senior Elizabeth Wright and junior Jaden McClellan got the Lady Cards within a point at 22-21. However, kills by senior Alex Cunningham and freshman Olivia Murrer closed the set out for the Lady Cougars at 25-21.
In the tiebreaker set, the score was tied nine times before the Lady Cougars finally pulled out the narrow win. The Lady Cougars had three match points before they finally won by two points.
Late in the tiebreaker fifth set, Wayne County led 13-12 before Somerset Christian scored back-to-back points to go up 14-13. A Lady Cards Campbell kill tied the score at 14-14, but a Lady Cards' error gave Somerset Christian a 15-14 lead. Then, a Lady Cougars' return error tied the score at 15-15. A Cunnagin kill and a Wayne County return error closed out the set and match for the Lady Cougars.
In the opening set, Somerset Christian raced out to a 24-14 lead after scoring eight straight points - thanks to three kills by junior Adyson Miller. Murrer put away for the final kill for the Lady Cougars' first set win.
Wayne County steamrolled through the second set after opening with a 11-1 lead paced by kills from senior Mariah Bolin, Rice, Campbell, and junior Sydney Allen. On the heels of kills by eighth-grader Elisabeth Scott, Cunningham, Murrer, and Cunnagin, the Lady Cougars pulled within five at 20-15. However, the Lady Cards scored the last five points off two kills by Campbell to close the second set out at 25-15.
In the third set, the Lady Cougars came out hot to take an 8-2 lead off a kill and two aces by Cunnagin, and a kill by Murrer. A kill and ace by Rice, a kill by Campbell and a kill by Wright pulled the Lady Cards within one at 11-10. Down the stretch, scores by Rice, McCellan, Campbell, Alley and Wright gave the Lady Cards the third set win at 25-23.
For Somerset Christian, Addison Cunagin led all scorers with 23 kills and three aces. Olivia Murrer had 12 kills and an ace. Eighth-grader Olivia Atwood had one kill and three aces. Adyson Miller and Alex Cunningham had four kills each.
For Wayne County, Mallory Campbell had 14 kills. Jaden McCellan and Addy Rice had nine kills each, while Sydney Alley had eight kills. Alley and Rice had two aces each.
Wayne County (1-2) will host district rivals McCreary Central High School on Tuesday, Aug. 24. Somerset Christian (3-2) will host Casey County High School on Tuesday, Aug. 24.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
