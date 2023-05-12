The Somerset Christian Lady Cougars have been playing their best softball of the year towards the end of the regular season and had three games over the past three days to conclude the season. The Cougars won all three contests and didn't allow a single run to score over those three games.
In game one of a doubleheader against Danville on Tuesday, Somerset Christian came out on top 8-0 in five innings of action. The Lady Cougars were led by two RBI's apiece from Elisabeth Scott, Lydia Fisher and Kristen Edwards, with Fisher also hitting a home run in the ball game. Reagan Childers added an RBI as well. Childers threw a complete game shutout, allowing just four hits and striking out nine. Danville was led in the game by two hits from sophomore Jazelynn Doneghy.
In game two, the Cougars played even better, downing the Lady Admirals by a score of 11-0 in four innings. Edwards led the Cougars in this contest with two RBI's, while Destiny Napier added a single RBI. Childers allowed just two hits in her complete game shutout while striking out 11 batters. Danville was again led by Doneghy with two hits.
The Cougars squared off against L.I.G.H.T home school out of Danville on Thursday in their season finale. It was a quick victory for Somerset Christian, as they won by a score of 15-0 in four innings. The Lady Cougars were led by three RBI's apiece from Childers and Scott, while Selah Scicchitano, Caroline Mounce and Fisher each had two. Childers and Fisher also hit home runs in the contest, while Napier added another RBI. Childers allowed just one hit in the game and struck out 10.
Somerset Christian finishes the regular season with a 12-11 record while being on a seven game winning streak
