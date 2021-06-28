Lady Cruisers 6U win Showtime Tournament

Submitted Photo

The Lake Cumberland Cruisers Softball Organization debuted a brand-new team, the 6U Cruisers, on Saturday, June 19, 2021, during a local Showtime Tournament held at the Lake Cumberland Cal Ripken Ball Park. This is the first year for a six and under softball travel team for the Lady Cruisers, and they came out ready to play. The Cruisers played three games against the Lexington BFG All-Stars in the tournament and needed to win two out of the three games to take home first place. What began out as a rough start for the Cruisers ended on a high note when they tied their first game against the All-Stars, 11-11, after overcoming a deficit of 1 - 9 in the first two innings of the game. The Cruisers made sure they didn't get behind in their next two games and held the All-Stars for the rest of the day. The Cruisers won 9-3 in their second game and 12-5 in their third game to secure the championship spot and brought home their first championship rings courtesy of the Showtime tournament.