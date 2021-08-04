The Lake Cumberland 8U Cruisers softball team brought home second place at the Showtime Tournament on July 31. The team went 3-1 that day. Team members are, front row from left, Kyra Nichols, Aubrey Wilson, Ella Kate Muntz, Jazlyn Wilson, Kamryn Gilbert, and Brooklyn Mayfield; back row from left, Raellyn Hutchison, Charlee Goforth, Lucy Gill, Maci Huff, Bristyl Greer, and Adelynn King.
Lady Cruisers finish runner up in Showtime Tournament
