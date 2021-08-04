Lady Cruisers finish runner up in Showtime Tournament

SUBMITTED PHOTO

The Lake Cumberland 8U Cruisers softball team brought home second place at the Showtime Tournament on July 31. The team went 3-1 that day. Team members are, front row from left, Kyra Nichols, Aubrey Wilson, Ella Kate Muntz, Jazlyn Wilson, Kamryn Gilbert, and Brooklyn Mayfield; back row from left, Raellyn Hutchison, Charlee Goforth, Lucy Gill, Maci Huff, Bristyl Greer, and Adelynn King.

