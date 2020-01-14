Lady Jumpers advance in All "A" Region Tourney

BURGIN - The Somerset High School girls basketball team breezed past Washington County on Monday in the opening round of the 12th Region All "A" Girls Basketball Tournament. The Lady Jumpers won by a score of 56-37.
After a 7-7 tied opening stanza, the Lady Jumpers outscored Washington County 18 to 4 in the second period to build a commanding lead.
Senior Lauren Foutch scored a game-high 21 points. Seventh-grader Devon Hurt and freshman Kate Bruner scored 8 points each. Madison Garland and Mackenzie Fisher scored 7 points each. Taya Mills and Madison Garland scored two points each, while Addi Bowling scored on e point.
Somerset (7-10) will play Burgin, at Burgin, in the All "A" Semifinals on Thursday, Jan. 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.