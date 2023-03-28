After splitting their pair of games on Saturday in the Brynlee Bigelow Memorial Tournament, the Somerset Lady Jumpers were on the road to begin the week on Monday as they traveled to London to take on the South Laurel Lady Cardinals. After allowing six runs to come across in the bottom of the fourth inning, Somerset just didn't have enough offense to make the come back, eventually falling 8-3 to the Lady Cardinals.
Somerset had two RBI's from Jazlynn Shadoan and one from Mollie Lucas. Both Shadoan and Lucas also produced home runs during the course of the game. For Shadoan, that is her fifth home run of the season. Carly Cain struck out four batters during her six innings pitched. South Laurel senior starting pitcher Madison Worley struck out four batters and allowed three earned runs in a complete game.
Somerset's record now sits at 4-3 for the season and after taking on Garrard County on the road on Tuesday, the Lady Jumpers will travel to Southwestern for a cross town contest against the Warriors on Friday. First pitch for that one will be at 6 p.m.
