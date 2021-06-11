Lady Jumpers are two-time state runners-up

The Somerset High School girls track team finished as Class A track & field team state runners-up for the second straight state meet. Lady Jumper track team members are, from left, Sophie Barnes, Kennedy Boots, Halee Melton, Lucy McArthur, Emily Ham, Kendall Burgess, Clara Eastham, Trinity Burkett, Grace Burgess, and Madison Garland.

