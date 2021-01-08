Lady Jumpers beat Casey County for the first time in almost four years

LIBERTY - The Somerset High School girls basketball not only picked up their first win of the season, but they secured their first district victory of the season and beat a team they had lost to each time for almost four years. The Lady Jumpers started off a perfect district slate with a 65-45 win over Casey County High School on Friday night.
Lady Jumpers second-year coach Casey Rexroat had been on the losing end of three of those losses to Casey County last season, and he sat on the Lady Rebels bench as an assistant coach on the other two years.
After holding a slim three-point lead after the first quarter, the Lady Jumpers took control of the game in the second quarter and led 37-24 by halftime.
"We played very hard and with a lot of intensity on the defensive end," Rexroat stated. "We did very well adjusting to touchy foul calls without losing our aggressiveness on defense. Very proud of our girls in this district win. Every win in this district is a big one."
Senior Madison Garland scored a game-high 16 points, while sophomore Grace Bruner scored 13 points. Senior Addi Bowling scored 11 points. Kate Bruner and Taya Mills scored 9 points each. Devan Hurt and Serenity Haynes scored three points each. MacKenzie Fisher scored one point.
Somerset (1-1) will host Corbin at the Briar Patch on Saturday, Jan. 9.
