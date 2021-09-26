Lady Jumpers blank Pulaski County

Somerset High School junior Grace Bruner scored all three of her goals in the second half for her hat trick in the Lady Jumpers' 6-0 district win at Pulaski County High School on Sunday.
First half goals by freshman Tori Robertson and junior Kate Bruner put the Lady Jumpers up 2-0 in the opening half. Late in the match, senior Rachael Tomlinson nailed a penalty kick for Somerset's sixth and final goal of the match.
With the win, Somerset locked up the top seed in the district with a perfect mark.
Look for complete game story on Monday.
