Lady Jumpers blank Pulaski County

STEVE CORNELIUS | CJ

Somerset High School junior Kate Bruner (#9) plays the ball in the penalty box, as Pulaski County High School junior keeper Audrey Jasper (center) makes a play on the ball. Somerset won the girls district soccer match 6-0.

Somerset High School junior Grace Bruner scored all three of her goals in the second half for her hat trick in the Lady Jumpers' 6-0 district win at Pulaski County High School on Sunday.

First half goals by freshman Tori Robertson and junior Kate Bruner put the Lady Jumpers up 2-0 in the opening half. Late in the match, senior Rachael Tomlinson nailed a penalty kick for Somerset's sixth and final goal of the match.

With the win, Somerset locked up the top seed in the district with a perfect mark.

Look for complete game story on Monday.

