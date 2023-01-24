Following a disappointing offensive showing in a loss to Taylor County on Saturday, Somerset was back in action on Monday night when they paid a visit to the Lady Rebels of Boyle County. The Lady Jumpers were able to notch a much-needed win by defeating Boyle County 49-37.
Jaelyn Dye led the Jumpers with a double-double by scoring 15 points and pulling down 10 rebounds. Sophie Barnes was the other double-digit scorer with 12 points, while Haley Combs and Grace Bruner added nine and six respectively. Tori Robertson, Kate Bruner and Mackenzie Fisher all scored two points apiece, with Taya Mills adding one point from the free throw line. Boyle County was led by a game-high 20 points from senior Ella Coffey.
Somerset now sits at 12-8 for the season and have two more games left this week. They will play Elizabethtown on Tuesday before traveling to Pulaski County on Friday to play the Lady Maroons. Game time for that rivalry game is 6 p.m.
