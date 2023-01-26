Somerset, after failing to reach 50 points in their past two games, were back on the road on Tuesday to take on the Elizabethtown Panthers. The offense of the Lady Jumpers returned in this game, as Somerset saw 10 different players score in a 69-40 victory over the Panthers.
Grace Bruner led the Jumpers in scoring with a game-high 17 points, while both Mackenzie Fisher and Sophie Barnes added nine points apiece. Other scorers included Haley Combs with eight, Taya Mills with seven, Kate Bruner with five and both Tori Robertson and Jaelyn Dye with four each. Kayleigh Bartley and Kyndell Fisher finished up the scoring for Somerset with three points each.
Somerset improves to 13-8 with the win and will face off with the Pulaski County Lady Maroons on Friday at the PC Gym, with tip scheduled for 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.