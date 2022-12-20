The Lady Jumpers were in action for the second straight day at the Arby’s/KFC Classic, hosted by McCreary Central. Their opponents for this game were the Washington County Commanderettes.
Coach McWhorter noted yesterday that the team has yet to put together a full four quarters of playing. While not entirely realized in this game, this may have been the closest the Jumpers have been to that goal so far this season. Somerset rode some stellar defense and turned that into solid offense on the other end, eventually resulting in a 62-34 victory.
Somerset began the first quarter by getting out to a 10-3 lead after four points from Kate Bruner and made three-pointers from Haley Combs and Sophie Barnes. Barnes, in particular, has been shooting efficiently from three-point range over the past several games. The Commanderettes managed to trim the gap to 10-7 following two points each from seniors Tashearia Smalley and Zakia Thompson. However, the Jumpers scored the final six points of the quarter and took a 16-7 lead into the second period after two each from Kate Bruner and Combs, as well as a buzzer-beating lay-up from Jaelyn Dye as she returned after being out for the past few games due to injury.
A 17-2 run that stretched most of the second quarter saw Somerset take a commanding 33-9 lead over Washington County. Kate Bruner scored six of those points off of three-pointers and Grace Bruner scored four points on that run. Barnes added another three, with Kyndell Fisher and Combs scoring another two each. Four from Smalley kept the Commanderettes alive late in the quarter, but a three from Dye and two made free throws from Kayleigh Bartley gave Somerset a 38-15 lead at the break.
The Jumpers came out focused after the intermission, outscoring Washington County 15-5 over the third quarter to take a secure 53-20 lead into the final quarter of action. Tori Robertson played well during the tail end of these eight minutes, scoring six for Somerset, with Barnes adding yet another three-pointer. Mackenzie Fisher, Grace Bruner, and Kyndell Fisher each added two during the quarter.
Washington County did manage a bit of a confidence booster, outscoring the Jumpers 12-9 in the fourth quarter, although by this point it was far too late. Senior Emilee Foster and freshman Izzy Medley both scored four during the quarter for the Commanderettes. Somerset was led by five points early in the quarter from Kate Bruner, as well as three points from Devan Hurt and one from Kyndell Fisher.
Somerset was led by a game-high 17 points from Kate Bruner, as well as nine from Sophie Barnes and seven from Haley Combs. Grace Bruner and Tori Robertson each added six points for the Jumpers, with Kyndell Fisher and Jaelyn Dye each adding five. Devan Hurt scored three for the game and the senior duo of Mackenzie Fisher and Kayleigh Bartley each scored two. Washington County was led by 10 points from Tashearia Smalley.
The Lady Jumpers improve to 7-2 with the victory and will conclude their stay at the Arby's/KFC Classic on Wednesday as they take on hosting McCreary Central, with first tip scheduled for 6 p.m.
