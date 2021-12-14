Lady Jumpers breeze past Casey County

The Somerset High School girls basketball team used their pressure defense to pull away from district rivals Casey County High School on Tuesday. The Lady Jumpers forced the visiting Lady Rebels into 15 first half turnovers en route to their 73-52 win at the Briar Patch.
"Defense definitely is what gets us going, has been since the start of the season," Somerset High School girls basketball coach Cassandra McWhorter stated. "Hopefully, defense will continue to be what gets us through the season. Once our defense picks up, our offense kind of follows."
The Lady Jumpers trailed 12-11 midway through the opening quarter, until they forced a series of turnovers in their trap defense to run out to a 22-13 lead at the end of the quarter. Somerset junior Grace Bruner scored nine points in the opening quarter to pace the Lady Jumpers.
In the second period, the Lady Jumpers settled into more of a halfcourt game, feeding the ball into the post. Somerset center Kenzie Fisher scored 11 points of inside baskets to help the Lady Jumpers build a 45-22 halftime lead.
"We've had a lot of mismatches with Kenzie down low," McWhorter said. "We're doing a better job of looking for her and she's doing a better job of getting in a routine and finishing her shots. I hope as we move down the road that we'll keep looking for her, finding those mismatches, and giving her good passes in there where she can catch and finish."
Kenzie Fisher led the Lady Jumpers with a game-high 18 points and four rebounds.
After building a 23-point halftime lead, Somerset was able to play their entire bench as 11 players got into the scorebook.
Grace Bruner recorded a double-double with 15 points scored and a game-high 13 rebounds. Seventh-grader Jaelyn Dye scored 10 points and pulled down three boards. Kate Bruner scored eight points and had three rebounds.
Kayleigh Bartley had six points, Taya Mills had five points, and Haley Combs had four points. Sophie Barnes, Bella Stevens and Mati Cooper scored two points each. Kyndell Fisher scored one point.
Somerset (4-1) upped their district mark to a perfect 3-0, and will travel cross-town to play another district rival in Pulaski County (4-2) on Friday.
"We started with a win at Rock last week and that first one on the road," McWhorter stated. "It's been a big week, we'll enjoy the win tonight and hit the ground running tomorrow and get ready for Pulaski County on Friday."
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.