Following a successful doubleheader at home on Saturday, the Lady Jumpers of Somerset faced off against a district opponent at home in the Rockcastle Lady Rockets. The Jumpers were quick to build a 5-0 lead against the Rockets after just two innings of play and eventually came away with a 9-3 victory, their third straight victory.
Somerset was led by three RBI's apiece from Jazlynn Shadoan and Mollie Lucas, with both Lucas and Shadoan also hitting home runs during the contest. Carly Cain had two RBI's in the Somerset win, while Emme Goforth contributed one as well. Cain allowed three runs and struck out three batters in her start on the mound. Rockcastle County was led by an RBI from three different batters.
The Lady Jumpers now sit at 7-4 for the season and will be back in action on Tuesday as they travel to Rockcastle County for their second game against the Rockets at 6 p.m.
