Lady Jumpers breeze to All "A" 12th Region Championship game

BURGIN - The Somerset High School girls basketball team had no problem breezing through their 12th Region All "A" semifinal game on Thursday. The Lady Jumoers easily downed host Burgin 54-13 to advance to finals against Danville High School on Friday.
After the opening period, Somerset jumped out to a commanding 33-5 lead. The game went into running clock by the second quarter, as the half ended with Somerset leading 53-8.
Somerset freshman Taya Mills led the way with 12 points. Madison Garland scored 9 points, Kate Bruner scored 8 points, Kayleigh Bartley scored 7 points, Addi Bowling scored 6 points, Lauren Foutch scored 5 points, Serenity Haynes scored 3 points, Devan Hurt scored 2 points and Mackenzie Fisher scored 2 points.
"We are one step away from one of our main goals for this year," stated Somerset girls basketball coach Casey Rexroat. "Hopefully we can bottle some of the energy we had tonight and let it out tomorrow night. The girls had fun tonight and we are excited about carrying that over into the game tomorrow night."
Somerset (8-10) will face Danville High School in the 12th Region All "A" Tournament Finals at Burgin on Friday, Jan. 17.
