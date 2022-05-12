Lady Jumpers, Cain down Mercer County

Somerset High School junior Carly Cain hit a home run, drove in four runs, and was the winning pitcher in the Lady Jumpers' 5-1 softball victory over Mercer County High School on Thursday at John W. Barnett Field.
Cain blasted to two-run homer in the first inning and hit a bases-loaded two-RBI single in the third inning to pace the Lady Jumpers to their 19th win of the season. Also, Cain pitched the entire seven innings for the win, and only allowed one run and struck out five batters.
"Carly Cain always comes out ready to play," stated Somerset High School softball coach Jeff Murphy. "She's the one player we got, that we need every time. She's comes ready to play everyday."
Addison Langford opened up the home half of the first inning with a single, Mollie Lucas traded places with her after hitting into a fielder's choice. Cain hit a line drive homer to left center field to score Lucas.
In the bottom of third inning, Kaley Harris singled, Langford singled, and Lucas walked to load the bases for the Lady Jumpers. Cain singled to left field to score Harris and Langford. Jasmine Peavey hit a line shot off the centerfield fence to score Lucas, and put Somerset up 5-0. After Emry Pyles walked, the Lady Jumpers loaded the bases again with only one out. However, the Lady Titans turned a '6-4-3' double play to end the inning.
"We had a chance to take control and we just hit a little ground ball to shortstop for a double play," Murphy explained. "But other than that, I'm proud of them. They keep working hard, and that's all we can ask."
Mercer County got on the scoreboard with one run in the top of the fifth inning, but that was all Cain allowed them to do offensively.
Other than Cain's game-best offensive stats, Jasmine Peavey had two hits and a run batted in. Addison Langford had two hits and scored a run. Mollie Lucas scored two runs.
The Lady Jumpers' win over Mercer County avenged an earlier loss in the season when Somerset fell to the Lady Titans, 7-4, in Harrodsburg back in March.
"The first time we played (Mercer County), we made five errors and this time we didn't make any errors," Murphy said. "We go as far as our defense goes. Tonight, we made all the plays and they made a couple of errors, and that was the difference in the game."
Somerset (19-11) will host West Jessamine on Friday and travel to Campbellsville on Tuesday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.