Lady Jumpers can’t catch up with Rock  

Rockcastle County High School softball team scored five runs in a two-inning stretch to down Somerset High School, 5-1, on Tuesday at John W. Barnett Field. This was the first game for the Lady Rockets since April 10, after they had been quarantined with COVID related issues.
The game was a pitcher’s battle for the first three innings until, Somerset senior Kaley Harris homered over the left field fence, after fighting several third strikes, in the home half of the third inning.
However, the Lady Jumpers’ 1-0 lead was short lived after the Lady Rockets plated three runs in the top of the fourth frame. The Lady Jumpers made two costly errors in the first two batters of the fourth inning, which allowed the Lady Rockets to pull off an eight-batter, three-run rally.
“That inning killed us, and we struggled after that,” stated Somerset High School softball coach Jeff Murphy. “We couldn’t put anything in play. We sort of quit after we hit that home run, and we thought we had won the game already. Those innings can’t happen again, and we got to get better defensively.”
Rockcastle County added two more runs in the top of the fifth inning to go up 5-1.
In the bottom of the sixth inning, sophomore Carly Cain and senior Emma Hawk reached base on walks, but were stranded. In the bottom of the seventh inning with only one out, freshman Jazlynn Shadoan got on base with a bunt single and Harris was hit by a pitch. But, once again, the Lady Jumpers could not come up with the big hits to get the base runners across the plate.
“This team fights, but we didn’t have enough today,” Murphy stated. “That is on me, and we will fix it. We swung at way too many pitches up in the zone and we couldn’t adjust to the off-speed pitch. We just didn’t have a very good approach today.”
Both pitchers had strong outings, as Rockcastle County pitcher Madison McIntosh struck out 15 batters, allowed six hits and one run. Somerset’s Carly Cain struck out two batters and gave up three earned runs.
Somerset’s Kaley Harris had two hits, drove in a run and scored a run. Allison Coffey, Carly Cain and Jazlynn Shadoan had one hit each.
Somerset (6-5) will travel to Rockcastle County High School fro another district match-up on Thursday, and will compete in the All “A” State Tournament, in Owensboro, this weekend.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
RC 0 0 0 3 2 0 0 – 5 10 0
SHS 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 - 1 6 4
2B – Yates, McIntosh, Chasteen, Pingleton (RC). HR – Harris (SHS). RBI – Harris (SHS); Pingleton, Coleman, Bussell (RC).
