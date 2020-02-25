Lady Jumpers can't keep pace with Casey County

The Somerset High School Lady Briar Jumpers fell to the Casey County Lady Rebels 58-32 in the first round of the 47th District Tournament last night at Rockcastle County High School.
Right out of the gate, the Lady Rebels scorched Somerset from behind the arch as they were 5-for-5 from the three-point line in their first period. After building up a strong lead, they never looked back.
Senior forward Gena Cravens was the star of the show for Casey throughout the opening quarter with four three-point shots for 12 points. Senior guard Jordyn Stephens did some damage as well with 7 points from a three and a pair of inside layups.
Not only did the Lady Rebels shine on offense at the start of the game, they only allowed five shot attempts and four Somerset points in the quarter.
Junior guard Addi Bowing tried to drive to the basket and get things going for the Lady Jumpers, but Casey was all over them. Bowling did hit a pair of driving layups in the first to give Somerset their only 4 points, and they went into the second period trailing 21-4.
In the second quarter, Somerset was able to cut down on turnovers and attempt more shots. However, they still were only able to come up with 9 points.
Senior forward Lauren Foutch, and junior forward Madison Garland each hit treys in the quarter, and the other 3 points came from a pair of free throws by Bowling and one by Garland.
The Lady Rebels did not attack from the three-point line like they had in the first but instead they worked inside the paint. Senior center Shaylah Wilkey opened the second with back-to-back inside buckets and from there they continued to show off the ability to pass the ball around and score inside.
Senior guard Mackenzie Cundiff led Casey in the second with 7 points off a three, a layup, and a pair of free throws. She helped the Lady Rebels to a 40-13 lead heading into halftime.
After the break, Casey really slowed down on their scoring. They took their time and did not play with as much energy as they had in the first half.
The Lady Jumpers however, showed more energy than they had all game. They came out after halftime and they forced some turnovers and attacked the basket.
Garland was Somerset's main aggressor throughout the third quarter with 8 points from three driving layups, and a pair of free throws. She led the Jumpers to outscore the Lady Rebels in the period.
Wilkey stayed consistent for Casey in the third and scored 6-points to help them to a 52-26 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Each team turned to their bench players for majority of fourth due to Casey County's big lead. Two players that remained in were Somerset's senior Lady Jumpers Lauren Foutch and Ashely Holt.
Foutch and Holt both checked out with about one minute left in the game. Each have played key roles for Somerset for the past several years and last night they played their final minutes as Briar Jumpers. Both of them will always be appreciated for the work they put in for their team.
The backup players stalled out the rest of the game and Casey advanced to the 47th District finals after winning 58-32. Somerset's season came to a close with a final record of 15-15.
SHS 4 9 13 6 - 32
CC 21 19 12 6 - 58
SOMERSET - Garland 12, Bowling 8, Foutch 6, Mills 2, Bartley 2, Harmon 2.
CASEY COUNTY - Cravens 14, Wilkey 10, Stephens 9, Cundiff 9, Lee 8, Johnson 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.