Two teams literally just a few miles apart faced off for the Girls Soccer 47th District Tournament championship game on Monday evening, as the Lady Jumpers of Somerset played the hosting Lady Maroons of Pulaski, coming off their 8-1 victory over Casey County on Saturday to make it to this very game. Somerset was coming into this game off of a loss 6-0 on Friday night to Frederick Douglass, but that was all put behind them according to head coach Steven Watkins.
He said briefly, "We kind of had a lapse in focus on Friday night. We all got together as a team today to get some food and get our mindset right, and I think it transferred over to the first 20 minutes, as we were able to put away a few goals against a good Pulaski team, and I was happy with that first half especially."
Watkins also went onto say, "Its a championship, so you know everybody is going to show up ready."
Early on, it definitely seemed as if both teams showed up, ready to lay claim to the 47th district crown, but as the game went on, it was clear that Somerset had a clear advantage talent wise (although taking nothing away from Pulaski), and that talent led them to a 5-0 district finals victory, being led by a hat trick by Grace Bruner.
The action started fast, as Pulaski had a free kick within the first minute of the game. Then, in the 2nd minute, Allie Sexton had a shot that went wide of the goal. After this, Somerset went on a mini-run of shots, as they had attempted shots in the 5th minute (Jolie May, just off the top crossbar of the goal), 10th minute (Tori Robertson, wide of the goal), and 13th minute (G. Bruner, just wide of the goal), with a goal for Somerset seemingly looming any moment.
Just a few minutes later, in the 15th minute to be exact, the Lady Jumpers had their first goal of the game, as Isabella Mckenzie grabbed a rebound of a shot from G. Bruner on the right side and put it into the back of the net, making it 1-0 in favor of Somerset. In the 17th minute, G. Bruner had her first goal of the game, as a shot from her bounced off the top crossbar of the goal and rolled past the goal keeper (Audrey Jasper) and over the goal line, making it 2-0 at that point.
A few minutes went by with little offense, besides a shot from Pulaski's Sydney Martin following a corner from Briley New that went wide of the goal, and then a shot in the 24th minute from Somerset's Robertson that was blocked by Jasper. In the 25th minute, the best goal of the night occurred (and maybe one of the best goals I've personally seen all season), as May kicked a beautiful ball from about 30 yards away that bended perfectly into the top of the net, making the score 3-0 in favor of the Lady Jumpers.
A shot in the 28th minute by Somerset's Kate Bruner went just wide of the goal, and at this point, it was clear that the Pulaski defenders were getting a tad bit exhausted. Just minutes later, in the 32nd minute, Somerset had their 4th goal on the evening, as following a cross pass from Robertson, G. Bruner was able to get her 2nd goal of the game by hitting the ball clean with her body, sending the ball into the back of the net. Following a Somerset shot attempt (header) by Riley Abbott that went just over the goal in the 37th minute, and an attempted shot by New that was shagged wide in the 39th minute, the 2 teams went into halftime with the Lady Jumpers leading by a score of 4-0.
Following the halftime break, it seemed as if the Lady Maroons were rejuvenated on defense, as they started to play a lot tighter on the Somerset attackers in most instances. An attempt on the goal in the 41st minute from G. Bruner looking for her 3rd goal of the game was stopped in short order, and in the 43rd minute a shot from K. Bruner was saved by Pulaski's Jasper. In the 44th minute, Pulaski's Lexi Lawless had 2 attempted shots on goal, with one going just wide of the goal and the other going over the goal.
Somerset almost had their 5th goal of the game in the 47th minute, as following a corner from Robertson, Bella Gregory had a header that went just barely over the top crossbar. The Lady Maroons again came so bitterly close to putting their first goal on the board 3 separate times thereafter, in the 51st minute (Camille Powell, saved by Somerset's goal keeper Lainey Barnett), 52nd minute (Maddie Sexton, a shot wide of the goal), and the 54th minute (a free kick from A. Sexton that was saved by Somerset's GK). However, some offense would be found soon after, as G. Bruner had her 3rd goal of the game (thus giving her a hat-trick) in the 55th minute, as she struck the ball with her left foot from right outside the box, with the ball having just enough speed to clear the goal-line, giving the Lady Jumpers the 5-0 lead.
Other close calls for goals included a breakaway from Somerset in the 66th minute that was just barely denied by Pulaski's GK, a shot from Pulaski's New in the 69th minute that went wide of the goal, a shot in the 70th minute by G. Bruner that was just tipped away by the goal keeper, and then in the 71st minute, a shot by Robertson that went wide of the goal. Pulaski had one last good attempt to make it onto the scoreboard, as M. Sexton had a free kick in the 73rd minute that almost crossed the goal-line, but was stopped in a brilliant diving save from Somerset's GK. Minutes later, the final whistle blew, and the celebration was on, as the Lady Jumpers won the 47th district title with a 5-0 victory over Pulaski. Congratulations to the Lady Jumpers!
The All-District Regular Season team was revealed following the presentation of the championship and runner-up trophies, comprised of the following members: Madison Chansler and Ashlynd Pittman for the 3rd place Casey County Lady Rebels, Allie Sexton, Abbie Coomer, and Audrey Jasper for the runner-up Lady Maroons of Pulaski County, and then Rachael Tomlinson, Jolie May, Grace Bruner, and Kate Bruner for the 47th District champions Somerset Lady Jumpers. Both teams will represent the 47th District in the 12th Region Tournament next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.