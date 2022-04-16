Lady Jumpers claim second straight All "A" 12th Region crown

After a hard-fought 6-2 win over Somerset Christian, the Somerset High School softball team followed that up with an easy 15-0, three-inning win over Danville on Friday night to claim their second straight All "A" 12th Region Tournament title.
In the region championship game, the Lady Jumpers scored seven runs in the first two innings and then exploded for eight runs in the bottom of the third inning to end the game in walk-off fashion.
In the first frame, Carly Cain doubled to left field to score Mollie Lucas. Emme Goforth singled to left field to score Kylee Wilson - who was courtesy running for Cain.
In the bottom of the second inning, Kaley Harris slammed two-RBI triple to left field to score Jazlynn Shadoan and Sarah White. Addison Langford grounded out to shortstop to plate Harris. Cain singled to left field to score Lucas, after Lucas reached third on a triple. Emry Pyles reached base on an outfield error to score Jasmine Peavey.
In the bottom of the third inning, Somerset loaded the bases with a Harris hit by pitch, a Langford walk, and a Lucas single. Harris scored on a passed ball, and Cain walked to reload the bases. Goforth walked to force in Lucas, and Pyles was hit by a pitch to force in Wilson - who was courtesy running for Cain. Peavey scored on a wild pitch. Shadoan walked to load the bases, again. White walked to force in Goforth.
With two outs in the bottom of the third frame, Langford ended the game with a three-RBI, bases-clearing triple to center field to score Pyles, Shadoan, and White.
Cain earned the win in the pitcher's circle in three shutout innings of work. Cain allowed only three hits and fanned six batters.
At the plate for the Lady Jumpers, Langford drove in four runs. Cain had two hits and drove in two runs. Goforth drove in two runs. Lucas had two hits and scored three runs. Harris had one hit, drove in two runs, and scored two runs. Wilson, Peavey, White, and Shadoan all scored two runs each.
Somerset (12-7) are now on a five-game winning streak and will play in the All "A" Classic State Softball Tournament later this month. The Lady Jumpers will play back-to-back district games against Pulaski County on Tuesday (home) and Thursday (away).
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
