Lady Jumpers clinch top seed in district

MT. VERNON - With their 7-2 win over Rockcastle County High School on Tuesday, the Somerset High School softball team clinched the top seed in the upcoming 47th District Tournament. The Lady Jumpers are undefeated in five district games.
Emme Goforth led the Lady Jumpers with two hits and two runs bated in. Jasmine Peavey had two hits and one run batted in. Kaley Harris drove in two runs. Addison Langford had two hits and scored two runs. Mollie Lucas had two hits and scored a run. Emry Pyles had one hit and scored two runs.
Carly Cain got the pitching win in seven inning in the circle. Cain only allowed one earned run and struck out three batters.
Somerset (15-8, 5-0) will host Rockcastle County High School on Thursday for a district rematch
