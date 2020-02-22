Lady Jumpers close out regular season with road win

HAZARD - Down by 12 points in the third quarter, the Somerset High School Lady Jumpers closed out the regular season with a 65-62 road win over Perry County Central High School on Friday might.
"Down by 12 at end of third, we battled back and turned them over defensively to overcome a poor rebounding effort in the first half to win by three," Somerset High School girls basketball coach Casey Rexroat stated. "Very good win in tough circumstances."
Junior Madison Garland scored a game-high 18 points, while senior Lauren Foutch added 15 points. Freshman Taya Mills scored 14 points. Kate Bruner scored 7 points, Addi Bowling scored 6 points, Mackenzie Fisher scored 3 points, and Ashley Holt scored 2 points. Mills had four treys, Foutch had three treys and Bruner hit two three-pointers.
Somerset (15-14) will play Casey County in the first round of the 47th District Tournament on Monday, Feb. 24 at Rockcastle County High School.
