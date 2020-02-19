Lady Jumpers come back to down Taylor County

CAMPBELLSVILLE - After falling behind early, the Somerset High School girls basketball team fought back to down Taylor County on 51-47 on Monday night.
The Lady Jumpers trailed Taylor County 17-12 after opening quarter, but outscored the homestanding Lady Cardinals 20 to 6 in the second period to take a 32-23 halftime lead.
Addi Bowling led the Lady Jumpers with a game-high 18 points en route to Somerset's road win.
"Addi (Bowling) caught fire in this game," Somerset High School girls basketball coach. "She hit 5 threes in the first half and Taylor Co threw a box and chaser at her the whole second half. "We struggled a bit in this one, but any time you can battle through to get a win on the road, it is a good night."
Madison Garland scored 13 points and Lauren Foutch scored 12 points, while Taya Mills scored 5 points and Kate Bruner scored 3 points.
Somerset (14-14) will close out the regular season on Friday, Feb. 21 at Perry County Central. The Lady Jumpers will play Casey County on Monday, Feb. 24, in the opening round of the 47th District Tournament.
