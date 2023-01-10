The Somerset Lady Jumpers were looking to bounce back from a close district loss to Rockcastle County, as they traveled to play another district foe in the Casey County Lady Rebels. After a 23-point victory in their first game this season, nobody really expected this game to be a close one. Despite a less than stellar record, Casey County has competed with most teams they've played so far this season.
The game this time was much closer, although the Jumpers once again took home a victory by a score of 63-55. Three Somerset players scored in double figures, with Jaelyn Dye leading the team with 16 points, Kate Bruner scoring 11 and Haley Combs contributing 10 points. Grace Bruner had a near double-double with nine points and 11 rebounds. Taya Mills scored seven, Tori Robertson had nine and both Devan Hurt and Mackenzie Fisher added two points. Casey County had a game-high 20 points from senior Chloe Dunn.
Somerset now has a 10-5 record for the season and will be in action again on Friday in the 12th Region All "A" Classic. The game is scheduled for 6 p.m. and will be played against either Danville or Danville Christian.
