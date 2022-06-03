Lady Jumpers conduct youth basketball camp

Submitted Photo
The Somerset High School girls basketball team conducted their summer youth Lady Jumpers Basketball Camp at Rocky Hollow. The young campers learned skill and fundamentals of the game, as well as competitions.
Ellie Grace Baugh was born and passed away on June 2, 2022. She is survived by her parents, Tyler and Alya Baugh, grandparents Richard and Tara Baugh, Billy and Angela Strunk, aunt Haley Baugh and uncle B.J. Strunk. Ellie Grace leaves behind a host of loving family and friends looking forwar…
Mr. Johnny W. Hargis, Sr. age 87 of Somerset, was born March 5, 1935. He departed this life on May 31st, 2022 in Somerset. Survivors include; a daughter-in-law, Linda Hargis, a granddaughter, Pam (and John) Sawyers, and a good friend, Daniel Carroll. Johnny was a farm worker and an Army vete…
Agnes Ellen (Young) Bruffett, 81 of Heiskell, TN, died on May 31, 2022 peacefully at home following a brief illness, surrounded by family and friends. Family will receive friends on Friday, June 3, 2022, 3:00-4:00pm at Mount Moriah Christian Church, 8545 KY Hwy 1247, Stanford, KY 40484, with…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.