Lady Jumpers conduct youth basketball camp

Submitted Photo

The Somerset High School girls basketball team conducted their summer youth Lady Jumpers Basketball Camp at Rocky Hollow. The young campers learned skill and fundamentals of the game, as well as competitions.

Submitted Photo

The Somerset High School girls basketball team conducted their summer youth Lady Jumpers Basketball Camp at Rocky Hollow. The young campers learned skill and fundamentals of the game, as well as competitions.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you