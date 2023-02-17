Friday night, the Lady Jumpers of Somerset welcomed the Lady Lions from Garrard County for senior night. The Jumpers celebrated Kayleigh Bartley, Bailey Bender, Grace Bruner, Kate Bruner, Mackenzie Fisher, Katelynn Mills and Taya Mills, while also celebrating team manager Matin Solberg. Somerset also came into the contest riding a three game winning streak, defeating Whitley County, Campbellsville, and Wayne County. It appeared as if the Jumpers were rounding into form heading into postseason play. They had this one last home game to get to before that however and despite a poor first quarter, Somerset eventually handled an overmatched Garrard County squad 60-39.
The first quarter started all Garrard County. The Lady Lions outscored the Lady Jumpers 15-7. Juniors Keannah Childress and Sarah Jennings and sophomore Erica Heibenthal combined for all 15 points for Garrard County while Somerset struggled to find their offense and play effective defense at the three point line.
In the second quarter, the Lady Jumpers finally found their offense. Somerset took a 12-point lead into halftime, led by Kate Bruner’s 11 points. Her sister, Grace, had five points, while Jaelyn Dye had six and Haley Combs added a quiet three points. Lady Jumpers went into the break up 32-20.
The third quarter was more of the same and the Jumpers continued their domination. Grace Bruner led the third period in scoring with 7. Kayleigh Bartley had two big three-pointers for six total points. Bailey Bender entered the game with 2:30 to go in the quarter. She had a huge block on the defensive end of the court and the Lady Jumpers went running. Somerset extended their lead 53-26 heading into the final eight minutes of action
The fourth and final quarter saw a three pointer from Katelyn Mills that swished through the hoop. Taya Mills was fouled on a shot and was sent to the free throw line for some free points. Grace Bruner scored two more points in the fourth quarter to add on to her total. The Lady Jumpers won the game 60-39 going away, concluding the regular season on a four-game winning streak.
The Lady Jumpers were lead in scoring by Grace Bruner who had a game-high 17 points, while Kate Bruner added 15. Other scores include Jaelyn Dye and Kayleigh Bartley with six each, Haley Combs and Kenzie Fisher with five each and Taya Mills and Katelyn Mills with three points apiece.
The Lady Lions were lead in scoring by Sarah Jennings with 13 points.
The Lady Jumpers finish off the regular season with an 18-11 record and will now look towards defending their 47th District Tournament championship. First up for Somerset will be the Rockcastle County Lady Rockets and they will square off in the night cap at Pulaski County High School on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
