Lady Jumpers defeat Breathitt County in 5 frames

The Briar Jumpers, coming off of a hard-fought loss to North Laurel in extra innings to begin their 2022 season on the road, returned home for 2 games on Saturday afternoon, a bitterly cold and windy afternoon at that. Somerset defeated their first opponent, Monroe County, 2-1 in the first game of the day, and to close out the triple-header, the Jumpers took the field once more to take on Breathitt County. On the mound for the Briar Jumpers was Carly Cain, a tremendous junior pitcher who dominated the stat sheet for Somerset last season, starting 28 games on the mound, throwing 129 strikeouts, and pitching a 2.75 earned run average.
The Lady Cats of Breathitt County countered with Haley Back on the mound, a senior 9-game starter from last year who had 40 strikeouts and a 2.03 earned run average. With such insanely efficient pitchers on the mound, it may surprise you that it was an offensive-heavy affair, at least for the Briar Jumpers, as they used some sharp batting to finish this one 10-0 in just 5 innings. Cain also pitched a complete game shutout in the victory for the Jumpers.
The first inning was a complete shutout for both teams, as both pitchers retired the first 3 batters they faced (with Back scoring her first strikeout of the afternoon). Breathitt's Breanna Tincher would get the first hit of the game in the top of the 2nd inning, a single to left field. She would make it to 2nd base following a sacrifice bunt, but Cain would score her first strikeout of the game to get the Jumpers out of trouble. Cain would then be first up to bat in the bottom of the 2nd and would hit a huge double to the warning track in left field to get the Somerset offense started. Jazlynn Shadoan would then hit a single to left field for the RBI, giving Somerset their first run of the game. Following a bunt single and a stolen base from Maddie Lynn, Emme Goforth would hit a sacrifice line drive to score another run for the Briar Jumpers, and after a 2nd strikeout from Back, the Jumpers would lead this one 2-0 at the end of the 2nd inning.
Cain would retire 3 straight batters in the top of the 3rd inning, including her 2nd strikeout of the afternoon, and the Briar Jumpers were back up to bat. The bases were loaded quickly for Somerset following 2 walks and a single from Mollie Lucas, and following an RBI sac fly from Cain, the Somerset lead would sit at 3-0. Jasmine Peavy would follow this up with her own RBI sac fly to make the score 4-0 for the Jumpers, and it looked at this point that Breathitt's Back would have a short day on the mound. Shadoan would hit a single to center field for her 2nd RBI of the afternoon, and the 3rd inning would end with the Briar Jumpers out in front 5-0.
Breathitt's Tincher would hit a belter of a shot for a double with 2 outs in the top of the 4th, but once again, Cain would manage to get the Jumpers out of a bad situation. In the bottom of the 4th, Breathitt County went ahead and brought in another pitcher for relief, 8th grader Mahala Bowling. It looked to be a short stint on the mound, however, as the bases were loaded for Somerset soon after. However, she was able to limit the damage to just 1 run (off of a a RBI sac fly from Lucas), and the Briar Jumpers led 6-0 after the end of the 4th.
Somerset's Cain was locked in during the top of the 5th with no sign of slowing down, retiring the 3 batters she faced quickly. Shadoan would have another hit in the bottom of the 5th, a single to left field, and managed to score following an RBI double from Lynn, thus making the score 7-0, with the Lady Cats in a perilous position, on the verge of the run rule activating. Following 2 straight walks and stolen bases (by Kennadi Asher and Kylee Wilson), another walk on Kaley Harris would score yet another run, making the score 8-0 in favor of the home team. Senior catcher Addison Langford stepped up to the plate with no outs, made solid contact, and belted the ball to deep center field, scoring 2 on a walk-off 2 RBI single, and with that, the run rule was activated, giving Somerset the 10-0 victory in 5 innings.
Somerset improves to 2-1 on the young season and will next be in action early next week. On Monday, they will host the Lady Redhounds of Corbin (1-0), with first pitch scheduled for 6 PM. On Tuesday, the Briar Jumpers will travel to take on the Colts of West Jessamine (0-0), with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 PM.
