The Somerset Lady Briar Jumpers welcomed the Russell County Lakers to the Briar Patch on Tuesday night for the first game of the 2022-2023 season. The Briar Jumpers are coming off of their first district championship in six years and first 12th Region Semifinal appearance in program history where they were defeated by Southwestern. This season they are led by senior sisters Grace and Kate Bruner. Grace came back from an ACL injury last December that ended her junior season. Kate is glad to have her sister back and ready for one final ride.
Somerset could not be stopped in their opening game of the season, riding great play from the sister duo to a 59-18 victory. Head coach Cassandra McWhorter, who is heading into her second year at the helm of the Jumpers, was very excited with their performance to begin the season.
“I can finally take a breath. It’s always good to come out with a win in the first game of the season,” she expounded.
The Lady Jumpers were led in scoring by Kate Bruner who had a stellar 20 points, with 14 of those points coming within the first quarter of action. Close behind was Grace Bruner with 16 points.
The Lady Jumpers as a unit had remarkable defense forcing 25 total turnovers over the course of the game.
Senior Kenzie Fisher and freshman Haley Combs had six points apiece.
Eighth grader Jaelyn Dye and sophomore Devan Hurt had four points apiece.
Sophie Barnes closed out the scoring with three points.
When asked which player she was most impressed with, coach McWhorter couldn’t pick a singular player.
“My whole team. It’s always good to let your whole team make it into a game,” she explained
The Lady Jumpers, now 1-0 on the season travel to Lincoln County on Friday night for their first away game and also a homecoming game for coach McWhorter, as she played her high school career there. Tip off time for that game will be 7:30 p.m.
