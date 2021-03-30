Lady Jumpers destroy Whitley County 11-1

WILLIAMSBURG - After dropping a close game in their season opener on Monday, the Somerset High School softball team rebounded with a commanding 11-1 five-inning win over Whitley County High School on Tuesday.
The Lady Jumpers smashed out 11 hits in the game. Junior Jasmine Peavey led the way for the Lady Jumpers with two hits, three runs batted in and two runs scored. Senior Kaley Harris had two hits, a triple, drove in two runs and scored three runs. Senior Allison Coffey had two hits, drove in two runs and scored a run. Freshman Mollie Lucas had a hit, drove in two runs and scored a run.
Somerset junior Jill Langford got the pitching win in 3.1 innings of work.
Somerset (1-1) will travel to Garrard County on Thursday, April 1.
