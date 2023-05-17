MT. VERNON — The Somerset Lady Jumpers were on a quest to accomplish what they failed to do last season on Wednesday night, that being winning the 47th District Championship. In order to do so, they had to make it past the hosting Rockcastle County Lady Rockets, quite possibly the hottest team in the 12th Region heading into postseason play.
Unfortunately, the Lady Jumpers came up just short after surrendering five runs in the sixth inning, falling to the Rockets by a score of 6-4.
Somerset looked well on their way to a flawless top of the first inning, with Carly Cain getting her first strikeout of the evening, until junior Ella Bussell reached base on an error. Mollie Lucas threw the next batter out at first to leave the runner stranded.
Maddie Lynn grabbed a single in the bottom of the first after a strikeout from Rockcastle senior Katie Denham, with Lynn soon advancing to second after a wild pitch. A hit from Lucas hit the infielder’s glove and bounced out, allowing her to reach base and scoring the first run of the ball game in favor of the Jumpers. A fielder’s choice and a fly out brought the first frame to a close
A bloop hit to the outfield gave senior Makinlee Goff a single to begin the top of the second before an error allowed her to advance to second base. A walk on senior Alexis Brock gave the Rockets two base runners. A bunt from freshman Ella McKinney loaded the bases up with just one out on the board. Kylie Spencer made a fantastic grab in the infield for the second out, before a strikeout from Cain got the Jumpers out of the jam.
It was a quick three up and three down for Somerset in the bottom of the second, with Denham grabbing another strikeout as Somerset still held a 1-0 edge.
Sophomore Adysinne Lovell hit a single to begin the top of the third inning. Kayleigh Bartley made a catch in deep center field to retire the side with Lovell stranded on second.
Spencer continued her recent good play on the field since being called up to the varsity team in the bottom of the third, hitting to center field for a single. Emry Pyles hit a sacrifice bunt to advance Spencer into scoring position. She was left stranded after two straight fly outs, however.
Rockcastle had a quick lead-off single from Goff to begin the fourth inning. Lynn was able to turn a double play at first base to quickly put the Lady Rockets down to their final out in the frame. The Jumpers were able to get out of the top of the inning with the Rockets still not having a run in the contest.
Emme Goforth hit a line drive to left field to grab a single with one out in the bottom of the fourth. Grace Prichard smacked a single right past an infielder’s glove and prompted a pitching change for the Rockets, with junior Abigail Burdette coming on in relief. Bartley had a single that jumped out of a fielder’s glove for a single, loading the bases up. A fly out left the bases loaded and prevented a key scoring chance for Somerset, who was still up 1-0.
Freshman Macy Spivey hit a shot to deep right field to get on base with a double to begin the top of the fifth inning for Rockcastle. The Lady Rockets finally broke through with an RBI single from Bussell, tying the game up at 1-1. Somerset was able to get the next batter out to retire the side.
Pyles began the bottom of the fifth by getting walked to get on base. Lucas then brought her home by hitting a blast to center field clearing the wall with ease, with the home run putting the Jumpers on top 3-1. Cain followed that up with a shot to deep left for a double. That was all Somerset could muster in the inning but it was enough to give them the advantage heading into the final two innings.
The top of the sixth began with a single from junior Haven King before another single from Goff. A walk on Brock loaded the bases up with no outs. Rockcastle scored their second run off a bunt single from McKinney. Prichard grabbed a fast line drive for the first out. A shot into the outfield by Lovell dropped for a two RBI double that gave the Rockets their first lead of the game at 4-3.
Bussell continued the strong inning for Rockcastle, grabbing a two RBI single that not only increased their lead to 6-3 but also gave her 100 career hits. Spencer then grabbed a fly ball for the final out to finally retire the side.
Bartley led off the bottom of the inning and hit a single past second base. Spencer, with one out, hit a single as well to join her on base. A walk on Pyles loaded the bases for the Lady Jumpers, with the go-ahead run up to bat. A strikeout put two outs on the board. Spivey then had a sliding catch in the outfield to leave the bases loaded for Somerset.
Brock struck a two out single in the top of the seventh inning, followed by a double from McKinney that gave Rockcastle two runners in scoring position. However, those runners were left stranded and the Jumpers were down to their final three outs, still down by three runs.
Goforth reached base after being walked with one out in the bottom of the seventh. An error in the outfield allowed Prichard to reach second, but the throw got the lead runner out at third, bringing Somerset to their final out. A shot by Bartley to deep left gave her an RBI double to make the score 6-4. The Rockets threw the final runner out off a bunt, giving Rockcastle County the 6-4 victory over Somerset.
The Jumpers were led by two RBI’s on the home run from Lucas as well as an RBI from Bartley. Rockcastle was led by three RBI’s from Bussell.
The All-District team was announced following the game. Representing Somerset was Emry Pyles, Carly Cain, Jazlynn Shadoan and Emme Goforth, representing Pulaski County was Bella Ellis and Brooklyn Thomas, representing Rockcastle was Ella Bussell, Katie Denham and Haley Pingleton, and representing Casey County was Aslan Wethington and Kennedy Neat.
Somerset will now await their opponent in the 12th Region Tournament, as they will take on either the winner of the 45th, 46th, or 48th District. Best of luck to the Lady Jumpers.
