Last night the Somerset Lady Briar Jumpers traveled to Corbin to face the Lady Redhounds and left with 72-37 victory.
"We played one of our best games of the year tonight," said Somerset head coach Casey Rexroat. "We executed our defensive looks very well. We were patient and took care of the ball offensively, which led to a really good shooting night. It's always tough to go into the 13th region and get a win, but our girls rose to the occasion and really showed us what they could do."
Sophomore Grace Bruner led the way for Somerset with a game high 18 point performance. Seniors Addi Bowling and Madison Garland and Sophomore Kate Bruner also reached double figures on the night with Bowling and Garland at 14 and K. Bruner at 13.
Kallie Housley was the top scorer for Corbin with 12 points.
Somerset opened the game strong offensively with four threes made in the first, two by Bowling and two by sophomore Taya Mills. They outscored the Lady Redhounds 25-13 in the opening period to set the tone.
Corbin played much better on defense in the second and outscored the Lady Jumpers 15-14, but still trailed Somerset 39-26.
Somerset was near perfect on defense in the second half only allowing the Lady Redhounds to score 11 in the entire half. The Lady Jumpers outscored them 21-2 in the third, and 11-9 in the fourth to get the 35 point victory.
The win was the fifth in a row for Somerset and they advanced to 12-9 on the season. They will play their final game of the regular season tomorrow (Thursday) where they will face the 16-2 Wayne County Lady Cardinals at Wayne.
"We are heading in the right direction, but we are still not satisfied," said coach Rexroat. "We just want to be playing our best basketball going into the district tournament next week."
SHS - 25 - 14 - 21 - 12 - 72
CHS - 13 - 15 - 2 - 9 - 37
Somerset - G. Bruner 18, Bowling 14, Garland 14, K. Bruner 13, Mills 8, Bartley 3, Fisher 2.
Corbin - Housley 12, S. Stewart 8, B. Stewart 4, Jordan 3, Stidham 2, Thomas 2, I. Walker 2, R. Walker 2, Wilson 2.
