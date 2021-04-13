After six straight games on the road, Somerset was finally able to unveil their beautifully renovated softball field last night where the homestanding Lady Jumpers faced the McCreary Central Lady Raiders.
The Lady Jumpers broke their new turf field in well with a dominant 16-0 four inning victory.
Senior Emma Hawk led the charge on offense for Somerset with two home run hits, including a grand slam, and six RBI's.
Sophomore Carly Cain pitched the shutout win and finished with only three allowed hits and eight strikeouts in just four innings.
After three quick outs in the top of the first, the Lady Jumpers put three runs on the board early. First, senior Kaley Harris walked and senior Allison Coffey singled. Junior Jasmine Peavy sent Harris home with a sacrifice line out, and Cain sent Coffey home with a line drive double to left field. Later in the inning courtesy runner Peyton Goforth scored on a passed ball to give Somerset a 3-0 lead before the Lady Raiders closed the inning with a double play.
Following a silent second inning, the Lady Jumpers got back to work in the bottom of the third. First Harris shot a line drive double to left field, then reached third base an error. Coffey sent Harris home with her second single of the night to push Somerset's lead to four. Coffey later stole home on a wild pitch to give the Lady Jumpers a 5-0 lead.
Later in the inning, with Goforth on base for Cain who was hit by Olivia Wilder's pitch, Hawk nailed a line drive home run over center field to put Somerset up by seven.
In bottom of the fourth freshman Jazlynn Shadoan and Harris were hit by back to back pitches by Wilder and after a line out by Coffey, relief pitcher Ava Stephens walked Peavy to load the bags.
Shadoan scored on a passed ball to push the Lady Jumper lead to eight, then Stephens walked Cain to load the bases once again.
With the bases loaded, Hawk shot a fly ball over left field for a grand slam to put Somerset up 12-0.
Back to back singles by freshman Mollie Lucas and junior Addison Langford and Shadoan walking after being hit by Stephens' pitch restocked the bags for Lady Jumpers. Back to back doubles by Harris and Coffey drove in two runners each and activated the mercy rule for the 16-0 victory.
The win put Somerset at 5-2 on the season and they will be back in action Tuesday where they will face their cross town rivals, the undefeated Pulaski County Lady Maroons, on their home turf at 6 p.m.
SHS 3 0 4 9 - 16 10 2
MCHS 0 0 0 0 - 0 3 2
2B - Harris 2, Cain, Coffey (SHS). HR - Hawk 2 (SHS). RBI - Hawk 6, Coffey 3, Harris 2, Cain, Peavy (SHS).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.